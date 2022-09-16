Documents: Woman accused of killing boyfriend in Angelina County says she shot him during physical fight

She told officers she shot Carnahan during a fight and didn't notify law enforcement because she was scared.

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas — Police documents state an East Texas woman accused of killing her boyfriend in Angelina County Thursday morning claimed she shot him during a physical fight.

Amanda Reynolds, 47, is charged with murder in connection with the death of her boyfriend John Carnahan, 49. She was pulled over for speeding by the Hudson Police Department and officers noticed she had blood on her, the Angelina County Sheriff's Office said.

When she was interviewed, Reynolds admitted to shooting Carnahan.

According to an arrest affidavit, when she was pulled over she told officers she was punched in the lip after they asked about the blood on her. She told officers she shot Carnahan during a fight and didn't notify law enforcement because she was scared.

Angelina County Sheriff's Office responded to Reynolds' residence in Lufkin, where they ultimately had to use force to enter the home. Deputies found a dead man with several gunshot wounds, who was later identified as Carnahan, the affidavit read.

Reynolds told deputies her and Carnahan had an altercation that became physical. At one point during the altercation, she retrieved a handgun from a purse and shot Carnahan, according to the document.

The affidavit stated Reynolds told deputies she shot Carnahan twice before leaving to go to her mother's house in the Trinity County area.