DPS: 3-vehicle Crash in Panola County US 79 N leaves one dead

Two other drivers walked away with no injuries.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Department of Public Safety has reported a fatal crash that happened on US 79 N at 1:16 p.m. on Thursday. One driver died while two others reported no injuries.

The crash happened approximately three miles east of the city of Carthage in Panola County. The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2014 Volvo truck towing a sesmi trailer was traveling north bound on US-79 when for an unknown reason, the driver of a 2019 Ford F550 traveling south on US-79, drifted into the north bound lanes and stuck the Volvo head on.

Another truck tractor towing a semi trailer traveling northbound, was able to avoid the crash by swerving, but rolled the 2001 Freightliner and towed trailer to its side.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Brandon Cole Fountain, 21, of Henderson. Fountain was pronounced at the scene by Judge Larry Fields and was taken to Hawthorn Funeral Home in Carthage.

The driver of the Volvo was identified as Kenneth Johnson, 65, of Missouri City. No injuries were reported.

The driver of the Freightliner was identified as Gregory Miller, 51, of Houston. No injuries were reported.