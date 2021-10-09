Dr. Bryant C. Jack Elementary school commemorates 9/11

Dr. Bryan C. Jack’s Elementary held its 20th annual Patriot Day honoring the school's namesake who died in the 9/11 attacks.

TYLER, Texas — A local elementary school is paying its respects and honoring an East Texan who died during 9/11.

Dr. Bryan C. Jack’s Elementary school held its 20th annual Patriot Day.

It’s also a day that’s giving recognition to those who served on the tragic day of 9/11.

5th grade Student Lauren Carmel says Patriot Day is an event she’s proud to be a part of.

“I’m really happy that we’re honoring those who lost their lives trying to help and really just to learn more about them,” said Carmel.

Principal Brett Shelby says this day also gives recognitions to one East Texan and alumni student who lost his life during 9/11.

“Every year we celebrate patriot day here at Jack, honoring our namesake, Dr. Bryan C. Jack,” said Shelby.

Dr. Bryan C. Jack was a graduate of what is now Tyler Legacy High School. He was a 23-year veteran of the Department of Defense. He was on American Airlines flight 77, during the 9/11 attack which crashed into the Pentagon.

Principal Shelby says this day is so important because it recognizes not only his heroism but leadership.

“Coming out of Tyler, Texas, it's just it's very significant for our campus and our students to be able to honor that and understand how much of a leader he was,” said Shelby.

Through the school’s leader in me program, teachers teach the students the impact Dr. Bryant had as a leader and American hero.

“Just seeing that we can come together as a nation and really support one another during these difficult times for people but also understanding that we're growing each other as leaders, and we're learning about these events and how we can love on people and our community,” said Tiffany Brower, Teacher at Jack Elementary.

In addition to Jack’s Elementary’s Patriot’s Day, they decided to add another list of heroes who serve our community daily.