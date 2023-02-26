AUTHORITIES: Driver reportedly sustains 'fatal injuries' in Rusk County 1-vehicle crash

Details concerning the crash and reported victim are unknown at this time, but CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to a major crash early Sunday morning in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Overton Volunteer Fire Department and EMS were called to the scene of a one-vehicle crash on SH 42, near CR 162, around 1:30 a.m.

The OEM reports the driver of the vehicle sustained "fatal injuries" in the crash.