Drivers receive treatment for non-life threatening injuries after vehicle flips over in Lindale

Lindale Police Chief Dan Somes said the crash happened during morning school traffic.

LINDALE, Texas — Drivers are expected to be OK after a wreck in Lindale in which one of vehicles flipped over after getting hit while turning onto US Highway 69 Wednesday morning.

A vehicle was on Perryman Road, which intersects to US 69, when they pulled out to go north on the highway, but the driver didn't see the oncoming car going southbound, Somes said.

The southbound vehicle and turning car collided, and the turning vehicle flipped over, Somes said.