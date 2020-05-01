East Texan Josh McCown has replaced the Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz at quarterback after Wentz was ruled out of the Wild Card Game against the Seattle Seahawks.

McCown, 40, went in for Wentz in the first quarter after Wentz took a hit to the head from Seahawks' defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

This is McCown's first playoff game to play in. According to ESPN, McCown is the first player in NFL history to make his postseason debut at 40-years-old. Prior to today the oldest player in their postseason debut was Ben Agajanian for the 1956 Giants. He was 37-years-old.

In June, McCown retired from the NFL only to make a comeback. Just two months later, he came out of retirement to sign with the Eagles.

ABOUT MCCOWN

After graduating from Jacksonville High School, McCown went on to play three years of collegiate ball at Southern Methodist University before transferring to Sam Houston State University for his senior campaign. In 2002, he was selected in the third round (81st overall) of the NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals. He would stay in Arizona until 2005.

In March 2006, McCown signed a contract with the Detroit Lions. In 2007, he was traded to the Oakland Raiders. In February 2008, the East Texans signed with the Miami Dolphins, but was traded to the Carolina Panthers later that year.

In 2010, McCown was signed by the United Football League's Hartford Colonials. In August 2011, he made the move back to the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers. Three months later, McCown signed with the Chicago Bears.

In March 2014, he signed a two-year deal with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. However, in February 2015, he made the move to the Cleveland Browns. He was released by the Browns two years later.

In March 2017, McCown signed a one-year deal with the New York Jets. In March 2018, he signed another deal to stay in the green and white.

Following the 2018 season, McCown became a free agent until announcing his retirement (and ultimately his comeback).