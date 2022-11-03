East Texan to compete in national art contest this weekend in Dallas

The event has been delayed for two years due to COVID-19.

MINEOLA, Texas — When people think of going head-to-head, contests like boxing often come to mind first. But another fierce competition featuring paint brushes and an East Texas resident is going down this weekend.

This is Art Battle, and the New York Post says, "It's like 'Iron Chef,' but with paint." It's a live competitive painting event in which 12 artists go against each other within a 20-minute timeframe in front a live crowd to advance to the last round.

Melissa Moore, of Mineola, is the lone East Texan competing in the state championship this Sunday in the Deep Ellum area of Dallas. The event has been delayed for two years due to COVID-19.

Ahead of the contest, Moore gave a sneak peek of what she's planning for the big event.

"I can see somebody in that picture looking back at me that's when I know my art is speaking for itself and that I have hit on an emotional level," she said.

It's an emotional level that she hopes inspires her fans and her daughters. She hopes that East Texas will support her by casting a vote online this Sunday.

"It's essential because a late vote could mean your favorite artist will not go through," Moore said. "I want to encourage people to vote on their favorite art piece, their favorite artist. I want whatever I go up there and create to be worthy of your vote."