RAINS COUNTY, Texas — Officials in East Texas have located the body of a 5-year-old boy who went missing on Thursday, March 23.

According to the Rains County Sheriff's Office, the child, identified as Miguel — who had autism and was non-verbal — went missing around 6:10 p.m. from a home on FM 2737. The child was found deceased just before 9 p.m. Thursday night in a pond near the residence.