MABANK, Texas — Medical professionals all over the country are wearing face masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus. However, wearing face masks for long periods at a time can cause ear pain.

Dream Built Boards is a custom decor business in Mabank, and they are stepping in to help lessen that pain.

Brittany Deryke, the owner of Dream Built Boards says their hooks help wearing masks more comfortable.

“In 2011, I lost my hand in an off-roading accident. I had an amazing team of nurses and doctors helping me that got me through it,” said Deryke. “When I heard about everything going on, the discomfort they were feeling after a long shift with their masks resting behind their ears all day, I knew that we needed to help somehow.”

The hooks are made out of acrylic so they can be easily be sanitized. "They pull the straps of the mask from behind the ears to rest on the back of the head, so it's a little more comfortable for them in a long period of time,” she explained.

Dream Build Boards has made 1,000 hooks so far and has donated all of them to hospitals across the country. Deryke says the response has been positive.

“We had a woman we donated some to and she told us that she can't even lay down at the end of the day because the back of her ears hurt so bad," Deryke said. "She can't lay on the side of her head and so she was really thankful to have them."

Hooks aren't the only thing being sent to health care workers. Deryke says she is also sending them to people who are at high risk of getting sick as well.

Dream Build Boards is donating all hooks and covers the cost of shipping. However, they are accepting donations to help them continue to make more hooks.

“If someone would like to donate towards materials or shipping, that's appreciated," she said.

Deryke says it’s the least she can do for the industry that took care of her when she needed it the most. “They took such good care of me when I needed people. "They were so great and just to be able to give back a little, and help them and know that this might help their discomfort a little bit, has just been a really great feeling.”

If you like to donate or order hooks visit Dream Build Boards, or you can send them a message on their Facebook page.

