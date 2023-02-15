Troup community welcomes Cooper Reid back home from hospital

The crowd filled the air with joy as Cooper’s parents drove him around the high school. Cooper was in the middle seat of the black van taking in all the love.

TROUP, Texas — The East Texas community welcomed back a family that is finally back home together for the first time since September.

Troup’s own Cooper Reid, the football player who suffered a head injury during his homecoming game has returned from a Houston hospital and was welcomed by his supporters outside Troup High School.

Cooper’s cousins Victoria and Maya Bansal said they miss riding their bikes with him. When Cooper gets home they can’t wait to greet him.

"We’ve been waiting for about six months and since he got hurt," Maya.

The girls said they were ready to scream as loud as they could and wave their signs for Cooper.

They weren’t the only ones excited about his return home. The community showed up at the high school wearing Cooper’s favorite color blue, and his jersey number 22.

"I wouldn't dream of being anywhere else this is such a big day for Cooper, for his family, and for the entire community," said Amber Turner, a former elementary teacher of Reid.

Turner said she’s over the moon excited for Cooper’s return and that he used to be in her elementary math class. When he was injured, she found a way to help raise money for the Reid family.

"We have been selling what are called car bars for Coop and they're air fresheners that hang on the rearview mirror of your car. They're blue, of course, for Cooper," Turner said.

Turner shared a message with the Reid family.

"Thank you to everyone who has followed Cooper's journey from afar, even the people from all over the country, probably all over the world that have reached out to me that have been in their prayer group on Facebook that have been there for the Reid's prayerfully financially, emotionally just so many things," Reid said. "It's been unbelievable and Cooper, I need you to know that God has been working through you. He has been working through you through this."