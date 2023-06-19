x
East Texas Food Bank to host emergency food box, produce distribution events

GLADEWATER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank will host emergency food box and produce distributions this week to help those impacted by recent widespread power outages. 

The distributions will be held in Gladewater, Quitman, Mt. Vernon and Avinger. No identification or paperwork will be necessary.

The locations, dates and times for the distributions are:

  • Gladewater - Tuesday, June 20 - 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Gladewater Rodeo Area
  • Quitman - Wednesday, June 21 - 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Bud Moody Stadium
  • Mt. Vernon - Wednesday, June 21 - 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church
  • Avinger - Thursday, June 22 - 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Lake O' the Pines Baptist Church

