East Texas Food Bank to host emergency food box, produce distribution events

GLADEWATER, Texas — The East Texas Food Bank will host emergency food box and produce distributions this week to help those impacted by recent widespread power outages.

The distributions will be held in Gladewater, Quitman, Mt. Vernon and Avinger. No identification or paperwork will be necessary.

The locations, dates and times for the distributions are: