East Texas Food Bank worries as potential state, federal cuts could create food shortage

One in five East Texans, including one in three children, are now facing hunger.

Between the months of March and November, St. Paul’s Children Services in Tyler saw nearly 3,800 new families visit its food pantry – a 362% increase over the same period last year.

The organization is just one among many area food pantries that partners with the East Texas Food Bank, a nonprofit that works to fight against food insecurity and hunger across 26 counties.

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the need for resources remains as high as ever, Wyatt Bynum, development director for St. Paul’s Children Services, said.

While one in five East Texans, including one in three children, are now facing hunger, leaders with the East Texas Food Bank and other food banks across the state are concerned about potential cuts to three federal and state programs in the new year.