Local News

Authorities searching for East Texas man accused of continuously sexually assaulting child

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man accused of sexually assaulting a child.

According to the NCSO, investigators are looking for 35-year-old Theodore Joseph Irelan for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.

Officials say Irelan is 5'6" and weighs around 155 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and could be driving a gray 2017 Tesla with a custom license plate. He has homes in Diboll and Brownsville.

If you have any information on Irelan's whereabouts, please contact the NCSO immediately.

