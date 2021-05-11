OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested after making threats toward church

The investigation is ongoing.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been arrested after officials say he mad threats toward a church in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, officials received a tip that Luke Hickman made threats toward Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Enterprise.

According to the RCSO, the posts were made on social media and an investigation began .

A warrant was requested through the Rusk County Court at Law, and Hickman was located and taken into custody.

The church was notified later that evening and security measures will be taken, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.