x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tyler's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tyler, Texas | CBS19.tv

Local News

OFFICIALS: East Texas man arrested after making threats toward church

The investigation is ongoing.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas man has been arrested after officials say he mad threats toward a church in Rusk County.

According to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office, officials received a tip that Luke Hickman made threats toward Landmark Missionary Baptist Church in Mount Enterprise.

According to the RCSO, the posts were made on social media and an investigation began .

A warrant was requested through the Rusk County Court at Law, and Hickman was located and taken into custody. 

Credit: Rusk County Sheriff's Office

The church was notified later that evening and security measures will be taken, according to Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related Articles