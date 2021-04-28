1 dead in shooting near Lufkin church

No arrests have been made.

LUFKIN, Texas — One person is dead following a Tuesday night shooting in Lufkin.

According to the Lufkin Police Department, around 11:55 p.m., a caller contacted dispatch stating they heard three shots and saw a vehicle drive toward Williams St. at a high rate of speed. The caller believed the shots came from an abandoned home on Treadwell Street.

Officers responded to the scene to speak with the caller.

A short time later, a passerby flagged officers down and said there was a man lying in a driveway at 711 Rowe Ave. across from Collins Chapel CME Church. Officers checked on the man and found he had been shot.

The victim was was pronounced dead at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.