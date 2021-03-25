POLICE: East Texas man arrested after pinning 10-year-old son down in front yard

Officers arrested Andrew Brown, 40, for assault-family violence at his home on Jones Ln. in Texarkana on Wednesday night.

TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his son in his front yard.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, officers arrested Andrew Brown, 40, for assault-family violence at his home on Jones Ln. on Wednesday night.

Police say witnesses called 911 after they Brown holding down one of his 10-year-old sons in the front yard.

"He reportedly had a pair of scissors in his hand during this incident and repeatedly acted as if he was stabbing himself in the chest with them," the TTPD said. "He forced the boy into the house and then refused to come outside to speak to officers when they arrived."

The TTPD says based on information they received, they were concerned Brown possibly had weapons inside the house with him and the children were in danger.

The decision was made to activate the SWAT team and have the negotiators try to make contact with Brown. Police say he continued to ignore repeated attempts to speak with him, simply yelling he wasn’t coming out.

"However, once he was told that the SWAT team was there and in place outside his home, he walked outside and surrendered without any further incident," the TTPD said.