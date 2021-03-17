Woman killed, police officer and 3 others injured in East Texas crash

The crash remains under investigation.

TEXARKANA, Texas — A woman is dead and four people, including a police officer, were injured following a Wednesday morning crash in Texarkana.

According to the Texarkana Texas Police Department, the crash occurred just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Summerhill Rd. and New Boston Rd.

Police say Francisco Arriaga, 47, of Pasadena, was driving with his wife, Clarissa, and their two children north on Summerhill Rd. when he failed to stop at a flashing red light. His SUV was stuck by Nash Police Department Officer Sostenes Sanchez on the passenger side of the SUV. Officer Sanchez was on duty and in his patrol car when the crash occurred.

Clarissa Arriaga was pronounced dead at the scene.

Francisco Arriaga, his two children (ages 21 and 15) and Officer Sanchez were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.