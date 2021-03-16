Officials identify Troup man killed in 2-vehicle crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash near Arp.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Smith County.

On Saturday, around 5:30 p.m., troopers responded to a on State Highway 64, just west of Arp.

The preliminary crash report indicates the driver of an SUV, identified as Tony Calvin Henson, 64, of Troup, was stopped on the south shoulder of SH 64.

DPS says Henson attempted to cross SH 64 from the shoulder and was struck on its left side by a semi, driven by Michael Anthony Hill, 57, of Center.

Henson was pronounced dead at the scene and his body was taken to a Troup funeral home.

Hill was not injured.