East Texas fugitive arrested for murder, other violent crimes

Marques Thompson was wanted for the Jan. 12 murder of Nichlos Muldrow in the Oaklawn Village parking lot in Texarkana.

TEXARKANA, Texas — An East Texas man who was the subject of a statewide manhunt in connection with a murder has been arrested.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, on Feb.4 Marques Jujuan Thompson, 20, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive List.

Thompson was wanted for the Jan. 12 murder of Nichlos Muldrow in the Oaklawn Village parking lot and was arrested at a relative's home in Texarkana Monday morning.

He was also wanted on charges of:

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon,

Possession of a firearm

Battery

Stalking/intimidation

Probation violation

DPS says Thompson has been wanted since August 2020, when he violated his probation and absconded from his last known address in Texarkana.

Thompson was booked in the Bi-State Jail without incident.