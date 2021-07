The investigation is ongoing.

ATHENS, Texas — A Henderson County man is behind bars after officials say he was found with more than 150 child porn videos on his phone

Sheriff Botie Hillhouse’s team arrested Jose Miguel Alfaro, 36, at a residence in the 100 block of Tillison St. in Athens around 10 p.m. on Thursday.

Sheriff Hillhouse says he expects additional charges of promotion of child pornography to be filed in the future.