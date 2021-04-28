Tyler men sentenced for child porn charges

Wesley Brogan, 46, entered guilty pleas to four charges, including possession of child porn, two counts of possession with intent to promote child porn and sex offender’s failure to register annually, in the 241st District Court on Tuesday.

Brogan was sentenced to 20 years for the possession of child porn charge, 60 years each for the possession with intent to promote child porn and 10 years for not registering as a sex offender annually. Judge Jack Skeen Jr. said in the court hearing that the sentences will be served concurrently or at the same time. Brogan was arrested Aug. 25 last year and he has been in the Smith County Jail since then.