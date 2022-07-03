East Texas man gets 50 years for death of 5-year-old boy

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Waskom man has been sentenced to 50 years in prison after pleading guilty to the September 2019 murder of his girlfriend’s 5-year-old son.

“Law enforcement was happy because they wanted to hear him say that he was guilty of this offense,” said Harrison County District Attorney Reid McCain. “The whole thing was tragic and disturbing, but we now know that he’s locked up for a long time, never to hurt anybody on the streets again, and it’s final.”