East Texas officials seeking public's help identifying human remains found in 2012

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help in solving an 11-year-old cold case.

According to the HCSO, the investigation began in 2012, near the Seven Points area of Henderson County, when officials were notified of human remains located off CR 2448 near Flag Lake Rd.

Deputies responded and found skeletal remains on the property, then began an investigation working with the Henderson County District Attorney’s Office and the Texas Rangers.

"The remains were taken to the University of North Texas Laboratory of Forensic Anthropology to be analyzed," the HCSO said. "The University of North Texas concluded the remains to be a male between the age of 21 and 60, possibly white or Hispanic. They also provided a sketch of what the male possibly looked like."

The HCSO checked missing persons records and have been unable to identify the remains.