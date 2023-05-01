LIST: Unsolved crimes in Gregg County

Gregg County is home to numerous unsolved crimes and cold cases.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from a recent vigil for Kelly Wilson, who went missing in Upshur County in 1992.

According to the Gregg County Crime Stoppers, they are seeking information on the following unsolved cases:

FOUND BABY GIRL

On June 25, 1998, workers found a black trash bag near the corner of W. Harrison and Jordan Valley Roads. Inside the trash bag was the body of a baby girl. If you have any information on this case, contact 903-237-1157 and reference case number 98-9646.

MARTINEZ HOMICIDE

Norma Martinez’s body was found in the roadway near the intersection of North Access and S. Eastman Roads. She died as a result of her injuries. Detective T. Davis is investigating this case. If you have any information on this case, contact 903-237-1157 and reference case number 06-8705.

OLD HWY 135 HOMICIDE

Gregg County Crime Stoppers needs your help in solving the homicide of John Allen Franco that occurred on May 20, 2015, at Old Highway 135 and Smallwood Rd. in western Gregg County.

Deputies had been dispatched to the location where they found the victim sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot wound. According to witness information, the victim had turned onto Smallwood Rd. and a dark-colored pickup was seen blocking the intersection. The victim stopped and the pickup came toward the victim’s truck, stopped and three subjects got out. One subject approached the victim’s side of the truck and fired a shot through the window, striking the victim. The victim was able to reverse his vehicle and backed up into a ravine at the intersection. The victim passed away before he could be taken to a local hospital.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of individuals responsible for this crime. If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or http://www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

PLATINUM CLUB HOMICIDE

Gregg County Crime Stoppers is seeking information in the homicide which occurred at The Platinum Club, located at 6167 Highway 31 W. in Kilgore, on June 2, 2015, around 9 p.m. The victim, Regenald Ward, was in the parking lot of the business, when a subject in a gray Ford Crown Victoria pulled into the parking lot where the victim was standing. The driver reportedly then fired several rounds at the victim. The victim was taken to a Tyler hospital where he died.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of individuals responsible for this crime. If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or http://www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

GREENWOOD CEMETERY VANDALISM

Gregg County Crime Stoppers need help identifying the suspect or suspects responsible for damage to headstones at the Greenwood Cemetery, located behind Good Shepherd Hospital, at 705 Magrill St. in Longview. The damage occurred sometime between Monday, May 19 and Friday, May 24, 2014. Subjects vandalized approximately 88 different headstones throughout the historic cemetery with an estimated damage of around $10,000 as reported by the Greenwood Cemetery Association.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of individuals responsible for this crime. If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or http://www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

DEADLY CONDUCT

Gregg County Crime Stoppers and the Gladewater Police Department need information concerning two shooting incidents in the Gladewater area. The first occurred after midnight on April 22, 2013, in the 700 block of Canfield St. in Gladewater when the resident called police advising that someone had shot at their house with some type of firearm. Officers found four bullet holes in the front of the residence, three of which exited out the back of the house with one bullet being recovered inside the house after striking the door frame. Three people, who were in the house asleep during the shooting, were not injured.

The second incident occurred Monday, May 6t, 2013, just after 1 a.m., in the 500 block of Eddy St., in the Gladewater area when the resident called police to report her vehicle being vandalized by gunshots. The witness stated that they heard four or five shots and afterwards had her son go outside to check the vehicles, finding two vehicles had received damage. It was found that one bullet had ricochet off one vehicle and hit the house, but could not be located. One bullet was recovered from one of the vehicles at the location.

If you have any information on these crimes, contact the Gladewater Police Department at 903-845-2166 or you can contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867), or online at http://www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

FORGERY SUSPECT

Gregg County Crime Stoppers need your help in identifying the suspect in this photo who passed a forged check at Regions Bank on January 31, 2012. The check was stolen out of a vehicle which had been reported stolen to Gregg County Sheriff’s Investigators on February 1, 2012. The suspect reportedly used another individuals ID to cash the check.

If you recognize this subject you can contact Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867).

MCCOY CASE

On September 12, 1999, around 3 a.m., a shooting occurred at a location off Callahan Rd. and Lucy Rd. known as the Hog Pen. This area was frequented by young people for its dance contest.

The victim, Damarcus McCoy, had been at the location with several friends when a fight broke out and people started to run from the area back to their vehicles.

McCoy and a friend got to the parking lot near their vehicle when several shots were fired. One shot struck McCoy in the head and he fell to the ground. Friends put him in their car and rushed him to a Longview hospital where he was later pronounced dead. Investigators interviewed numerous witnesses about this case, but have been unable to determine the identity of the shooter.

Gregg County Crime Stoppers will pay $1,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of individuals responsible for this crime. If you have information contact Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP (7867) or http://www.greggcountycrimestoppers.org.

HUDGINS CASE

Gregg County Crime Stoppers is seeking information concerning a 1981 homicide case.

On Oct. 7, 1981, the Kilgore Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at the home of Clarence Hudgins, which was located off Highway 135, north of the Kilgore in Gregg County. Upon arrival, firefighters found the body of Hudgins lying outside the residence. Hudgins had died from gunshot wounds to the upper body.

The suspects had apparently started a fire outside the residence and when Hudgins exited the house.

Officials began investigating Hudgins' murder, but after following several leads, the case remains unsolved.

Hudgins was the owner of Kilgore Sandblasting and Painting Company.