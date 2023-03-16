East Texas police department warns of reports about man impersonating officer

Police say he is wearing a tan/brown uniform and has identified himself as a Coffee City police officer.

COFFEE CITY, Texas — Coffee City Police Department is warning residents about reports of a man impersonating a police officer and pulling people over in the Tyler and Coffee City area.

According to CCPD, the man is white and between the ages of 25 and 35 driving a black Tahoe with red and blue lights. He is described as being somewhere between 5’6 and 5’9 and approximately weighs 165 to 190 pounds.

Coffee City police officers wear dark blue uniforms or solid black uniforms, and officers can be easily identified by their badge and their name clearly on their uniforms, according to CCPD's Facebook.

Actual police vehicles are marked with the word, "police," on the side and have Texas license plates with the word exempt on them.

There have also been reports of a white man in a black Charger pulling people over. Police said they don't know if this is the same person but they're asking the public to be on the lookout.