East Texas State Fair exploring options after State Fair of Texas canceled

The fair said in a statement their schedule allows for flexibility if necessary.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair said in a statement released Tuesday they are evaluating their options after the announcement that the State Fair of Texas will be canceled.

According to the statement, the East Texas State Fair has more flexibility in its schedule to allow for changes if necessary. However, the hope is to hold the fair on schedule.

The fair will make an official decision in the coming weeks:

"According to our research, the desire for the East Texas State Fair to happen is strong. This became even more apparent by the overwhelming success of the Fair Food Drive-In Days which we hosted just weeks ago.

"The East Texas State Fair has the privilege of being more flexible than The State Fair of Texas and, therefore, can hold off a little longer before we are pressed to make a decision.

"While we are still weeks away from an official decision, we are diligently working to develop a plan that includes several adjustments in order to meet CDC guidelines, maintain social distancing, and implement strict sanitization measures.

"The fair will continue to look out for the best interest of the community as we move forward. We must take into account the immense economic and educational benefits the fair provides for the community, while not taking lightly the health risk that such an event could pose.