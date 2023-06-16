East Texas SWEPCO customers could be without power for up to 1 week following severe storms, company says

As of Friday night, the Longview service territory in Texas should see power restored by 10 p.m. Friday, June 23.

Example video title will go here for this video

LONGVIEW, Texas — In an update shared Friday evening, SWEPCO officials said it could take up to a week to restore power for its customers in the Longview area after severe storms struck East Texas.

According to the electric company, more than 230,000 of SWEPCO customers are without power across its coverage areas in East Texas and northwest Louisiana. Restoration times were listed, including for the Longview area, but could be fixed sooner.

As of Friday night, the Longview service territory in Texas should see power restored by 10 p.m. Friday, June 23.

Other restoration times include:

Shreveport service territory and surrounding communities in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Saturday, June 24

Texarkana service territory in Texas – 10 p.m., Wednesday, June 21

Natchitoches service territory in Louisiana – 10 p.m., Tuesday, June 20

SWEPCO said updates will be made as restoration times change.

In the statement, SWEPCO said that its crews are working tirelessly to restore power. The company shared photos of storm damage seen south of Shreveport.

"As a result of early morning storms on Friday that brought straight line and hurricane force winds to much of SWEPCO’s East Texas and northwest Louisiana service territories, SWEPCO has activated an all-in response to restore electric service to all impacted customers," SWEPCO said.

SWEPCO has also requested mutual assistance from neighboring utility companies. About 2,800 utility professionals are scheduled to arrive in the SWEPCO service territory starting Friday evening to assist in the restoration efforts.