HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — A man turned himself in Friday morning for vandalizing the historic Goshen Cemetery that left more than $120,000 worth of damage last week.

An anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers led to arrest of two men, according to Hendeson County Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.

Hillhouse says Chandler McKinney, 22, of Eustace has been arrested. The other suspect involved, Tristian Castillo, 19, of Eustace will be turning himself in this afternoon.

Hillhouse says a juvenile is also involved in this case and charges have also been filed.

Each suspect has been charged with criminal mischief.

