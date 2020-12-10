Ex-Whitehouse ISD equipment manager pleads guilty to indecency with child

On Monday, William Aldridge pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication with 340 days credit.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A former Whitehouse ISD employee has pleaded guilty to indecency with a child by exposure.

On Monday, William Henry Aldridge, 29, pleaded guilty to the crime and was sentenced to eight years deferred adjudication with 340 days credit in the 241st District Court of Judge Jack Skeen.

Aldridge was arrested on Nov. 8, 2019, by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The arrest affidavit for Alridge stated he working as a WISD substitute from 2010-2012. He worked with Jacksonville ISD between 2012-2018 before returning to Whitehouse ISD in June of 2018.