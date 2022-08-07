Experts warn East Texans to beware of snakes during summer months

Hot temperatures have snakes hiding in cooler locations where they can be stumbled upon.

TYLER, Texas — Ssssss-izzling summer heat isn't just affecting humans, but snakes as well. Snakes are all around East Texas at all times of the year, including very venomous ones.

During the summer, they like to hide in cooler locations, such as leaf piles or under trees. As a result, many people out on hikes or doing yard work may accidentally encounter a snake. There are rumors of tricks to determine whether a snake is venomous or not, but Caldwell Zoo snake expert Yvonne Stainback has a much simpler solution if you see a snake.

"Go the other way, leave, let them be," Stainback said.

Even to an expert eye, determining the level of danger for a snake is extremely difficult. Therefore, it's much easier to completely avoid the snake to prevent potential harm, she explained.

"Some of the differences between the snakes can be very, very hard to tell apart," Stainback said. "So, just because you think it may not be venomous, the best bet is to just leave them alone."

Cottonmouth and Copperhead snakes are two of the most common found around East Texas. They live just about anywhere, meaning they could pose potential threats at just about any time of year.

However, snakes don't want to attack if they don't have to, so leaving them alone if seen is the best case scenario for the snake and the human.

Stainback advised extra caution like boots when hiking to prevent potential snake bites if their hiding spot is compromised. Exercising that caution could turn out to make a difference.