Fallen Officer Sgt. Harold Preston laid to rest in Athens

"We just want to show our deepest condolences for the family and their time of bereavement."

Saturday, a Houston police sergeant killed in the line of duty was laid to rest in his hometown of Athens.

Police escorted Sgt. Harold Preston's body back to his hometown. Just last week, Sgt. Preston was killed while responding to a domestic dispute.

Signs reading "We love you Sgt. Preston" and "Thank you and God bless" are just a couple of the many signs people were holding to show support for the fallen officer.

"We just want to show our deepest condolences for the family and their time of bereavement," said State Trooper Leonard Sandifer. "Just most love and respect of all law enforcement not only here in Palestine, but around the world."

"He's put his life out there for 41 years," said Jenni Hallock, who lives in Palestine. "And this is just something that we can all give back by showing him our things and our gratitude for his service for his life."

As escorting officers drove by, everyone waiting stopped what they were doing and the atmosphere turned somber as people held their various signs and flags high in silence. The only noise, the passing sirens.

"There's more to our job than what folks see from outside and know that we take it home every day with us to our homes, our families and everything," said Sandifer. "And it's just a good thing to see all these people out here showing their support for us."

Sgt. Harold Preston spent his entire career, 41 years, serving the Houston community. He went to Yates High School in Houston, then Texas Southern University. A year after graduating, he joined the Houston police department.

Sgt. Preston is survived by his parents and his fiancée.