Family believes body found in Lake O' the Pines is missing Kentucky man

LONGVIEW, Texas — The mother of a missing Kentucky man believes a body recovered Monday from Lake O’ the Pines Monday was that of her son.

Benjamin “Ben” H. Cowley, 30, was declared missing since Nov. 3, although he was noted by law enforcement as last seen Nov. 4 at the Johnson Creek camping area at Lake O’ the Pines.

A fisherman near the lake's Johnson Creek area reported finding a body about 4 p.m. Monday, according to Marion County Sheriff David Capps. Capps could not confirm that the body found was Cowley and said the department is awaiting the results of the autopsy.