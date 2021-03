According to DPS, the crash involves two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, on State Highway 19 at County Road 2324, south of Emory.

RAINS COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety is responding to a fatal crash in Rains County.

According to DPS, the crash involves two vehicles, including a commercial vehicle, on State Highway 19 at Farm-to-Market Road 2324, south of Emory.

Motorists are urged to use caution in the area.

This is a developing story and CBS19 will update this article as more information becomes available.