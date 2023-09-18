Tyler man killed after two-vehicle crash in Smith County

Police said Joseph M. Moretti, 22, was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash at County Road 378, just 2.75 miles east of Tyler.

Example video title will go here for this video

TYLER, Texas — Officials identified a man killed in a two-vehicle crash in Tyler last Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 22-year-old Joseph M. Moretti was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash at County Road 378, just 2.75 miles east of Tyler on Sept. 12.

According to officials, Moretti was driving a 2003 Honda Accord east on CR 378, when he failed to give one-half of the roadway and collided with another vehicle that was driving west of CR 378.