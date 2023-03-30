Father of Lindale cheerleader injured in skiing accident thankful for community support

Bruce Evans spoke with CBS19 about his daughter's successes, determination and faith after a tragic skiing accident.

LINDALE, Texas — Lindale ISD senior and cheerleader Hannah Evans continues to recover at a Colorado hospital after a tragic skiing accident over spring break.

Her father, Bruce Evans, says the entire family, especially Hannah, are grateful for the community's response through multiple fundraisers.

Bruce says his daughter has been through three major surgeries. She currently has a rod in her femur, had her pelvis reattached and even suffered a vertebrae fracture. Hannah is scheduled to be taken out of the ICU and into a rehabilitation facility in Denver.

He says during the skiing accident his daughter actually hit multiple trees. Bruce says a doctor, nurse and a group of Navy Seals saw what happened. They all responded and one of the first things that his daughter asked them to do was to pray with her.

Bruce recalled a quote his little girl told him during their stay at the ICU.

"One of the things that Hannah said to me, we were sitting at the bedside, just her and I, and she said to me daddy, if I have to be in a wheelchair for the rest of my life that's gonna be OK," Bruce said. "That is an incredibly strong attitude."

The father of three says the family has never felt so much love from their community after this tragic accident. Bruce says the support comes from across the country and it has touched his heart.

Multiple fundraisers have been created through their family and Lindale ISD. They both have significantly helped them through this tough time.

Hannah's cheer coach, Christy Bateman, is currently coordinating the "Cheering for Hannah Bingo Night" which is scheduled for April 29. Bateman has been vocal about Hannah's determination and the joy she brought to her cheer team.

"The best thing that we've ever seen is every time, it doesn't matter where or how far the games are, the Lindale Eagles show up and they pack the stands," Bateman said. "This is no different they're coming to support Hannah, Lindale is showing up big time for our little girl."

Hannah and her mom had Taylor Swift concert tickets for this upcoming weekend but will not be able to attend. The Evans decided to raffle them off to help raise funds for immediate costs in Colorado.

Stacy Janice found out about the raffle through Hannah's grandmother. She was saddened to hear about what happen to the high school senior but was ultimately the lucky winner. Although she knows Hannah won't be at the concert in person Janice is making a promise to the cheerleader.

"We actually got t-shirts made that match hers that say “#Cheering for Hannah” so we're gonna get there and take a picture for her just to let her know that we're there for her," Janice said.

Hannah ants to be a veterinarian and has been accepted to Texas A&M University, but has committed to Tyler Junior College first on a presidential scholarship. Her dad said she’s number eight in her senior class and that her determination and faith is what got her there.