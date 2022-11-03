Tyler ISD high school student becomes first to act in college production

Read the full article on the Tyler Morning Telegraph's website.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College will be presenting its comedy-drama production of ‘Holes’ this month, and for the first time a Tyler ISD high school student will be part of the cast thanks to a campus partnership.

Nathan Hill, a sophomore at Tyler ISD Early College High school is only 15 years-old and will be playing Sam at the upcoming theater production for TJC, being the first high school student to take advantage of the ECHS and TJC partnership that has always been established.

The partnership is attached to the graduation plans of ECHS where every student who graduates from the campus not only receives a high school diploma but also an Associates degree from TJC for no-cost.