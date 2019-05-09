HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A former Harrison County sheriff’s deputy accused of raping a woman during a transport in March has denied allegations or “respectfully asserted the Fifth Amendment privilege to remain silent” in response to a civil rights lawsuit.

In a separate response filed Aug. 20, Harrison County indicated that the deputy “admits that a sexual act occurred, but claims it was consensual.”

The plaintiff, listed as “Jane Doe,” reported she was raped by former transport officer Roger “Chilly” Valentine, 55, of Marshall on March 22 while he was transporting her from the Linda Woodman State Jail in Coryell County to the jail in Marshall.

