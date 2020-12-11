Foster Middle School students honor veterans with drive-thru luncheon, cards and hand-drawn photos

Longview ISD students honored veterans with a drive-thru luncheon.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Veterans were honored Wednesday with lunch, thank you cards and hand-drawn photos at Foster Middle School.

"We're going to provide them with a box lunch of fried chicken, mashed potatoes, sides," Blake Langley, assistant principal, said. "Just trying to show a little appreciation for them."

ROTC students handed out thank you cards and lunches to veterans during the drive-thru event.

"Veterans Day means a lot to me because if it wasn't for the ones who fought for us we wouldn't be standing here right now," Trinkeyfey, 8th-grade student, said.

Veterans who drove through say they felt appreciated by the luncheon.

"Especially us from the Vietnam era," veteran David Applegate said. "We didn't get a very big welcome home from anyone back then, so events like this especially from the schools, young people getting involved it's tremendous."

Foster Middle School in Longview is hosting a drive thru lunch for our #veterans today! @LongviewISD #VeteransDay pic.twitter.com/YeyTdv5Nuf — JJ Maldonado (@jjmaldonadoTV) November 11, 2020

On Thursday, The Wounded Warrior Veteran's Motorcade will be driving through the Longview High School campus.

According to Longview ISD, the motorcade will enter off of Hawkins Parkway and drive through the breezeway area and exit by the CATE building.

Teachers and students can go outside to salute these veterans and show their appreciation and respect.

