Funeral arrangements for East Texas basketball player who died during game announced

"He was an outstanding young man, highly thought of by all who knew him," the obituary reads.

ALTO, Texas — Funeral services have been announced for a 15-year-old Alto High School basketball player who excelled at sports and was highly admired by those who knew him.

Alto High School sophomore Devonte Mumphrey collapsed and died during a home basketball game Tuesday night.

His funeral is scheduled for 1 p.m. this Saturday at the Rusk High School Gymnasium with Rev. Lionel Whitaker officiating. A burial will follow at the New Hope Cemetery in Alto.

A visitation will be held on Friday from 1 to 6 p.m. at the O.T. Allen & Son Funeral Home, located at 649 E. San Antonio St. in Alto, according to his obituary.



Community members on Wednesday filled the parking lot of Hilltop Baptist Church, where he attended, to pray and honor memories of Mumphrey with a candlelight vigil.

His obituary describes Mumphrey, a lifelong resident of Alto, as a student who did very well in basketball, track and football. He also loved to rap and he created his own studio in his bedroom closet.

He was preceded in death by his grandfathers Jimmy Smith and Johnny Skinner, aunt Keisha Green and cousin A’Nyia Tyra.