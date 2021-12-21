Girl Scouts offering gift wrapping services at Longview Mall

Girl Scouts Lifetime Member Emma Carter said the organization has been providing the initiative for about five or six years.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Festive ribbons and decorative bows were placed atop neatly wrapped presents Friday as Girl Scouts wrapped holiday parcels for shoppers at the Longview Mall.

Scouts from Troop 1565 are again at the mall this season raising funds with their gift-wrapping service while also getting job-like experience.

Girl Scouts Lifetime Member Emma Carter said the organization has been providing the initiative for about five or six years. Carter has participated every year.

Troop Leader Jennifer Perez said the service is offered as part of the Girls In Action program in which scouts sixth grade and up can participate. She said the program is for older girls and is "a way for them (the Scouts) to get to be with other girls their same age."