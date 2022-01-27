Greater Longview United Way again offers free income tax assistance

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Greater Longview United Way again is offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to households that earned $60,000 or less in 2021.
The 14-year-old program offers bilingual free income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified residents. IRS-certified United Way volunteers will be on-site to help clients.
GLUW is able to offer the free service though a grant from the Internal Revenue Service and does not use campaign funds for the program.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.
RELATED: Document: Man charged in Gregg County wreck that killed 2 children said he often drinks and drives