Greater Longview United Way again offers free income tax assistance

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Greater Longview United Way again is offering its Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program to households that earned $60,000 or less in 2021.

The 14-year-old program offers bilingual free income tax return preparation with electronic filing to qualified residents. IRS-certified United Way volunteers will be on-site to help clients.

GLUW is able to offer the free service though a grant from the Internal Revenue Service and does not use campaign funds for the program.