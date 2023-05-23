Groundbreaking ceremony held in Kilgore for Highway 135 Youth Sports Complex renovations

Volunteers, city officials and dozens of local youth athletes pitched in this past week to begin work on renovations at the Highway 135 Youth Sports Complex.

KILGORE, Texas — Thursday’s groundbreaking ceremony represents many years of sustained effort to breathe new life into the facility, which is showing wear and tear after decades of use. It also coincides with the 30th anniversary of the Kilgore Youth Sports Association first using the sports complex and its 40th anniversary as a nonprofit organization.

“It’s so great to see all of you show up for the groundbreaking for the renovations of the softball and soccer fields,” Mayor Ronnie Spradlin told the crowd. “I’d like to extend a special thank you to those of you in the audience that helped put this together over 30 years ago.

“(This project is) another instance of Kilgore rallying and doing things themselves without the government’s help.”