WASKOM, Texas — The battle about access to abortion services is heating up in East Texas.

A reproductive equality group that works toward providing women with equal access to abortion has erected two billboards in response to the Waskom City Council’s recent decision to ban abortion and declare the town a "sanctuary city for the unborn."

The Lilith Fund for Reproductive Equity says it has put up the billboards that read "Abortion is Freedom" along Interstate 20 near Waskom to let city leaders there know that abortion is still legal in Waskom and throughout the country.

