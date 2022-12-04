Gun Barrel City Fire Department in mourning after firefighter dies

Firefighter Micah Swanson passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs on Saturday, Dec. 3.

GUN BARREL CITY, Texas — The Gun Barrel City Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of their own.

"Micah joined the Gun Barrel City Fire Department in July of 2021," the GBCFD said in a statement. "He was a valued member of the department and had a passion for serving the citizens of Gun Barrel City."

Officials say Swanson leaves behind a wife and three children.