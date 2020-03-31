HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — Harrison County Judge Chad Sims and City of Marshall Mayor Terri Brown have confirmed a second and third positive case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Harrison County, prompting them to issue a shelter-in-place order.

In each case, the cause of COVID-19 exposure was travel-related. County and city leadership believe it to be in the best interest to be proactive and take measures to further safeguard our citizens and prevent community spread

The order is effective at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday.

"Failure to comply with any of the provisions of this Order constitutes an imminent threat to public health," the Marshall Police Department said in a statement. "In accordance with Texas Government Code §418.173, a person who knowingly or intentionally violates this Order commits an offense punishable by a fine up to $1,000.00 and/or confinement in jail for a term that does not exceed 180 days, and each day or portion of a day that such a violation continues shall constitute a separate offense."

As of Tuesday, March 31, at 2:50 p.m., there are 86 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in East Texas.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Angelina County - 5

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 2

Cherokee County - 3

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 5

Henderson County - 1

Harrison County - 3

Hopkins County - 1

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 4

Panola County - 1

Polk County - 1

Rusk County - 3

San Augustine County - 1

Shelby County - 4

Smith County - 36, 1 death

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 2, 1 death

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.

