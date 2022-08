He is 5'11" and weighs 240 pounds. He has blond hair and hazel eyes.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man who was last seen walking across highways in the area.

Christopher Britton, 52, was last seen walking from US Highway 59 and State Loop 390. Those who have information regarding Britton's location should contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office at 903-923-4000.