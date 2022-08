According to Henderson police, Pemberton was last seen on August 1 driving a 1998 green Toyota Tacoma.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson police is searching for a missing woman, Betty Rowland Pemberton.

Pemberton was last seen on August 1 driving a 1998 green Toyota Tacoma.

According to Henderson police, Pemberton might be suffering from a dementia episode and might be in a confused state.