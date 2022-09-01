Harrison County woman gets over 4 years in federal prison for trafficking fentanyl

Following a search and tests, officers located a substance that was determined to be 2,607.6 grams of fentanyl.

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas — A Harrison County woman has been sentenced to four and a half years in federal prison after pleading guilty to having fentanyl and attempting to sell the drug out of state.

Kerri Marie Thorn, 31, of Harleton, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute fentanyl on May 10. On Thursday, she was sentenced to 54 months in prison, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Court information states that Thorn was arrested in August last year after a report stated she had more than 2.5 kilograms of stolen fentanyl that she had hid near a home in Harleton.

Officers located a substance that was determined to be 2,607.6 grams of fentanyl. In an interview with police, she admitted that she and another person intended to take the fentanyl out of the state for sale and they would split the profits, according to court information.