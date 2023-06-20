Texas Army National Guard sets up help center for East Texans suffering from power outages in Gilmer

The help center provides cases of water, bags of ice and ready to eat meals for the community at Yamboree Park.

GILMER, Texas — The Texas Army National Guard have set up a help center to provide support to East Texans as they continue to recover from power outages in Gilmer.

Gilmer native, Brooke Ritter said it's been hectic for a lot of people. She and her neighbors have struggled to find groceries and ice while dealing with power outages.

Although Ritter did get power back yesterday, she still hasn’t been able to fully recover but with the help from the community she’s able to get by.

Some of that help has come from people coming to East Texas from all over the state to provide resources.

"Most of us volunteered for this. We were ready to go, in just a short amount of time and we're happy to continue as long as we're needed," said Texas Army National Guard Sergeant Makayla Slater.

Semi-truck filled with supplies from all over the nation arrived in Gilmer.

"We're happy to be Texans serving Texans here and provide them with the resources they need," Slater said.

Slater said they’ve seen a lot of people come through to pick up supplies who are grateful for the help.

"It really means a lot. Helping out where they can," Ritter said.