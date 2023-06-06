Henderson ISD approves funding to repair roof damage from hail storm at campuses

Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said based on the bids and recommendations the total cost is expected to be up to $2.6 million.

HENDERSON, Texas — Henderson ISD trustees on Tuesday approved to start construction on school campuses that were hit the hardest during the hail storm.

This includes Henderson Middle School and Wylie Primary and Elementary School.

Those campuses suffered roof damage from the intense hail storm, leaving the buildings with leaks and exposed insulation. The football stadium and gym floors were also damaged.

"We can't repair those floors until that roof is done. So being able to get that roof done and get those floors replaced is essential as well," Superintendent Dr. Thurston Lamb said.

Lamb said based on the bids and recommendations the total cost is expected to be up to $2.6 million.

"We have a contingency fund for these events if they should happen. So we'll probably use some of the money on our fund balance to pay for our portion of the roof replacement, the insurance will pay for the rest," Lamb said.